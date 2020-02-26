Thebe Magugu Pays Homage To South Africa With His Autumn/Winter 2020 Collection

Following his first debut presentation at Paris Fashion Week, Thebe Magugu took us back to his hometown of Kimberly in South Africa for Magugu’s Autumn/Winter 2020 collection.

The first African designer to win the LVMH Price for Young Designer in its seven-year history pays homage to his homeland with a stunning photo exhibition entitled, Ipopeng Ext.

The collection has an exceptional personal touch to it, featuring many of the same visual cues Magugu saw growing up. For example, his grandmother’s kitchen tablecloth with step-and-repeat fauna (now featured on exquisite a utilitarian parka) and his aunt’s corrugated iron fence now imposed onto a brilliant grainy crepe fabric.

In entire Autumn/Winter 2020 collection was inspired by the three biggest institutions in Kimberley that have shaped him as a person and designer – family, education, and faith. Throughout the collection’s you’ll notice sharp tailoring, a reference to various uniforms, and the idea of ‘Sunday Best,’ all found within the more feminine pleated styles.

Staying true to values, the entire collection was created in South Africa. Magugu’s Working with other South African creatives such as Photographer, Kristin- Lee Moolmanand Stylist, Ibrahim Kamara.

Check out Thebe Magugu’s entire Autumn/Winter 2020 collection below: