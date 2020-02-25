Standing proud, designer Franci Girard (above) is filling a void in the market for classy pants for lanky women.

Franci Girard has dabbled in various industries, but her latest endeavor was born of necessity. In October the former pro volleyball player turned Wall Street exec launched The Sixes, a stylish pants line for women over 5 feet 9 inches. The new venture has been a long time coming for the native New Yorker, who had struggled to outfit her now 6-foot-1-inch frame since the fourth grade.

A campaign image for The Sixes

“I’ve always found it difficult to find clothes that were high-quality, fit well and represented my style,” Girard explains. “The Sixes is the culmination of wanting to provide a destination for women who have had experiences similar to mine.” Based on the outpouring of support, plenty of folks can relate. “I’ve gotten some really nice messages from women who are thrilled to have someone focus on them,” Girard says. “Hearing from them reinforces my reason for starting this brand.”

Girard (left) directs a model at her campaign shoot.

Intent on offering more than just the prerequisite extra length, Girard developed slacks that actually take a woman’s shape into consideration, with flattering cuts in supportive fabrics. And the pieces’ longer rise and larger pockets that sit lower on the hip intuitively accommodate long arms and larger hands. The designs are also überchic. The current lineup consists of a bucket tote and 16 options in sizes 0–14 with up to a 41-inch inseam.

The wide-leg palazzo pants

The Jennifer, a flattering high-waist trouser with sheer side panels, and the 1970’s-inspired Celeta flared jean are particular standouts. Prices range from $45 to $268 at thesixes.com. Girard’s whimsical launch campaign poked fun at an experience that bonds tall women.

A preliminary sketch for a high-waisted trouser

“The shortest man in the room will often approach you to strike up conversation, crack a joke or buy you a drink,” she says, laughing. Keeping these commonalities in mind while embracing a playful approach to dressing is how The Sixes plans to keep a leg up.