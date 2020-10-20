The Internet Reacts To Ayesha Curry’s New Hair Color

Ayesha Curry was trending once again yesterday morning as the entrepreneur and wife to basketball star Stephen Curry showcased a new look on her social media. Curry who usually rocks a dark hair color switched to blonde, but only temporarily she wrote in her Instagram caption.
Quickly after she posted her chic new look, the internet swarmed with opinions. “I actually like Ayesha Curry hair better blonde yall some haters,” a twitter user wrote in response to the comments about the change. Some users expressed their personal distaste in her look as well one writing, “I think Ayesha Curry looked better before.”
After her fans caught word of the trolls, many more came to her defense, including her husband, ” You beautiful baby. And don’t let anyone tell you differently ok?” Stephen Curry wrote in her Instagram comments.
Ayesha, outside of being and NBA wife has made a name for her own. Primarily being a force in the world of food, as well as being author has accompanied herself to a buzzy following. This unfortunately puts Curry in a group of celebrities that trend when any big beauty change is being made. Just in May, the mom of three showcased her beach ready body, but not without a swarm of opinions to follow.
Check out a few reactions below to Ayesha Curry’s new change and five pictures of the boss mom looking better than ever.