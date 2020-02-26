The Internet Reacts To Philipp Plein’s Kobe Bryant Tribute

Philipp Plein is the designer that is going to give you a show every fashion week. Infamously known for his over-the-top garments and gaudy aesthetic, Plein has seen much success and continued to open up stores across the world. However, this weekend, the designer faced criticism due to his arguably tasteless tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Fashion month is currently taking over, and during Milan Fashion Week Plein dedicated his fashion show to the late basketball player. The criticism arrived due to Plein using two gold helicopters as a set design for his show almost directly a month after Bryant and his daughter Gianna tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash. The designer also sent purple and gold jerseys with ‘Plein’ written across the front along with Bryant’s infamous #24 that are currently priced between $2-3k on his website.

MILAN, ITALY – February 22: Models during the Philipp Plein fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021 on February 22, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

“This is the reason why they were gilded helicopters on the runway,” Plein said in a statement to USA Today. “I would have clearly removed them if possible, but it was too late to replace them.” The designer also said that he profits from the collection will be donated to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation and the “first $20,000” was sent the day before the show. “It is sad to see how something positive and constructive can be misinterpreted by people who obviously want to interpret negatively without even having a reason,” he continued to say in his statement.

Check out what the internet has to say about the Philipp Plein show at Milan Fashion Week.

distasteful, tacky & material waste. philipp plein who has so long been making clothing that adds nothing but clutter to the fashion landscape has decided to include gold helicopters along his crystal basketball jerseys after the passing of kobe & gianna bryant. its disgusting. pic.twitter.com/zvFq4oU5gG — ꪑꫀꪀᦔꫀꪶ (@gaultiercouture) February 23, 2020

Philipp Plein needs to be stopped pic.twitter.com/iEixX3Smdn — Lessie 🪐 💚 (@YouAreMyBezoar) February 23, 2020

Day 46 part 2: Philipp Plein is trash. Always has been. Always will be. pic.twitter.com/mED1dkDx2V — Reggie Casual (@ReggieCasual) February 24, 2020

this is disappointing, distasteful, and disrespectful .Philipp Plein making a “tribute” to Kobe Bryant by featuring a gold helicopter and tastelessly placing his name all over lakers style jerseys with kobe’s number. I am actually shocked. pic.twitter.com/AD4gBjY0zm — b e l l e (@bellesmiith) February 23, 2020