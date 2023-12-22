The Fashion Items That Made Waves In 2023

Getty Images

The fashion codes of the year were a combination of fleeting trends, alongside an emphasis on old reliables and tried-and-true staples. It’s a mix that feels reflective of the year we’ve had. On one hand, there was a valid longing for escapism, manifested in viral moments, tours, and niche microtrends. On the other hand, fashion is always a reflection of the times, and with plenty of reason for pause and reflection this year, many often opted for simply feeling put together, with less emphasis on standing out.

This year, thanks to a viral TikTok from Alexis Dougé, those previously in the dark are now very familiar with the infamous Maison Margiela Tabi boot, streetwear proves to always have an undeniable place in our hearts no matter the times, and a head-to-toe silver ensemble is now deemed socially acceptable at any given time. That said, trends didn’t stray too far from yesteryear either. The ‘00s resurgence is still upon us, shoes along with accessories will always be a girls (and guys) best friend, and no signs indicate we’ll be trading style for comfort anytime soon.

Ahead, there’s a rundown of the fashion pieces and moments that defined 2023, from celebrity favorites to practical and everyday styles we couldn’t escape in the streets or on our timelines even if we tried. What’s even better is that most are guaranteed to continue their reign into the new year.

Beyonce’s Silver

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé’s record-shattering Renaissance tour was the direct cause for a surge in searches and sales for silver fashion items this year. Whether you are a member of the beehive or not there is no denying Beyonce’s Silver will be remembered as an entity of its own for years to come. Fans poured into stadiums across the world for her 56-stop tour that truly proved to be the experience of a lifetime for all of its attendees. When the Virgo queen specifically asked concertgoers to wear head-to-toe “silver fashions” both celebs and loyal concertgoers showed up and showed out.

The MSCHF Red Boot

Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for Constantin Film

As short-lived as it may have been, we cannot forget the MSCHF boots rise to virality over the summer. This cartoon-esque, seemingly larger-than-life boot flashed across our timeline and we were forced to ask whether these were real boots or if they were AI-generated. Come to find out they were in fact real and rocked by some of our favorites such as Janelle Monáe and Ciara. Not sure if the shoes will be seen much more moving forward, but they certainly left a large footprint.

The Wales Bonner X Adidas Sambas

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

The slow-burn popularity of the 73-year-old Adidas Sambas has been heating up over the last year or so and by the continuation of insightful collaborations with Pharrell, Palace and the consistently sold-out collaboration with British-Jamaican designer Wales Bonner, the Samba has truly become the undisputed sneaker of the year. With the most recent release of the glossy silver colorway in June, we haven’t been able to unsee the ripple effect it’s had on the fashion scene. The silver pair is a special one and we don’t suspect they’ll be losing any traction soon.

The Martine Rose X Nike Shox

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Debuting for the first time with her Spring/Summer 2023 collection Martine Rose infused her signature mule design with the original Nike Shox silhouette in both the “white” and a “red/ black” colorway. Fast forward to Fall/Winter 2024, the “safety orange” and “purple/blue ombre” versions arrived and we haven’t looked back. They took the cake as the perfect entry point for color in a monochromatic look or a meaningful edition to kick up the heat of another. Either way, these shoes were hard to miss.

Maison Margiela Tabi Boot

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Months ago Alexis Dougé detailed a fashion girl’s worst nightmare via Tiktok when her Tabi’s were stolen by her Tinder date from right under her nose. But have no fear, momma raised no fool, she was able to track the fellow down and get her Tabi’s back while simultaneously cementing the longtime cult favorite into mainstream culture. Although, not everyone’s cup of tea, the girls who get it, get it, and granted you have a special place to keep them, you can’t go wrong with this current fan favorite that is also sure to keep its resale value for years to come.

Alexander Mcqueen Slash Flare Boot

Pinterest

Although seemingly a bit under the radar, you only need to take one good look at these one-of-a-kind boots from Alexander Mcqueen to understand why they’re sold out almost everywhere right now. From Janelle Monet making it clear the shoes must make the final edits in her recent Harper’s Bazaar cover shoot and Atlanta-based fashion girlies deeming them their favorite fall boot, one thing is clear—we will mourn the loss of Sarah Burtons’ Mcqueen for seasons to come.

Denim Tears

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Tremaine Emory’s clothing line Denim Tears is now a part of the fashion lexicon. The ex-creative director of Supreme couldn’t have made a better decision than to pour into his own brand. In lieu of the Denim Tears X Levi’s collaboration, the cotton wreath logo has become more recognizable over the years, and in 2023 the release of hoodies and sweatpants has pushed Emory’s brand to reach an undeniable height of popularity. Stylish stars from A$AP Rocky, Cardi B, Joey Bada$$, Odell Beckham Jr., Lakeyah, and many more have been spotted in Denim Tears. You’ll have to run not walk to pre-sales as it’s your best chance, given these pieces can sell out in just 15 minutes. Emory’s brainchild has cemented itself as a staple brand of the year with still more ground to cover in the new year.

Alexis Bittar’s Bangles

Pinterest

Alexis Bittar’s gorgeous bangles have rounded out the final touches on some of our favorite looks this year on stars such as Chloe Bailey, Mary J. Blige, Fantasia, and Keke Palmer to name a few. The new and improved bangles are a brilliant balance of good taste and a little drama.

Ferragamo’s Hot Pants

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

To wear pants or not to wear pants was truly every fashion girl’s question throughout the summer. The general consensus on this was that you most definitely did not have to, and to take it one step further tights are also technically not mandatory, but, we would argue adds a very important element of je ne sais quoi. The faithful start of this trend is believed to have begun with a Bottega look in late 2022, being further propelled by Miuccia Prada’s Fall/Winter 2023 show in March. Regardless of how the trend started, it has taken on a life of its own and our beloved Maximilian Davis at Ferragamo has a siren red rendition of the boy short cut briefs. These gorgeous knit underpants, typically paired with tights have been spotted on the likes of Nicki Minaj, Kelela, and GloRilla.

Saint Laurent’s Hooded Dress

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2023 collection began the wave of relatively simple yet edgy hooded dresses. Late 2022 Beyoncé was one of the first in Paris to wear a wine-colored version of the dress. Laura Harrier was spotted in a chocolate brown colorway, while Jordyn Woods and TikTok star Monet Micheals, were also spotted just this past September during New York Fashion Week. Alaia, Schiaparelli, Tom Ford, and Ferragamo have dressed celebrities all year in very similar hooded dress styles. This ’80s-inspired dress had a moment this year.

Sheer Pieces

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

It is difficult to name one specific sheer item of the year, but it would be a disservice to leave this 2023 phenomenon off the list. Sheer is in, and it’s here to stay. With brands across the board from Hanifa, Fe Noel, Loewe, Chanel, Saint Laurent, and even the newly re-invented Tory Burch, sheer fabrications can be seen throughout not only couture but ready to wear and sustainable design as well. Previously viewed as a more provocative style choice, even the sheerest of looks are now viewed through the lens of elegance. Nearly all of our fashion darlings have served us a sheer look as of late including Beyoncé, Gabrielle Union, Tems, and our beloved Keke Palmer.