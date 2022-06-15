After a tumultuous two years, the festivities are finally returning to an in-person format. Hosted by The Colored Girl, the IMARA Retreat is one of the many events making an epic come back this year. The Colored Girl is a global network of Black, Latinx, Indigenous, and Asian womxn (BIWOC) dedicated to uplifting, uniting, and empowering one another.

“2020 halted plans for many of us and IMARA was one of them,” explains The Colored Girl founder Tori Elizabeth. “As a way to say thank you to our community for having grace with us postponing the retreat during the pandemic, we decided to create a dual experience.”

The Colored Girl announced today that the stylish IMARA Retreat 2022 will be presented by Amazon and held in two places for the first time ever: Nairobi, Kenya and Zanzibar, Tanzania.

“We are excited to collaborate with THE COLORED GIRL to support the ongoing personal and professional advancement of women,” says Modupé R. Congleton, Worldwide Consumer Director of Amazon’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion board via press release. “At Amazon, we are committed to the empowerment, safety, and growth of women of color. I am proud to lead a broad strategy filled with intentional actions.”

With the year’s theme of abundance, the 4th annual IMARA Retreat will kick off on July 17th with a week dedicated to elevating the mindsets of women of color from all over the world. The hope is to help clear the minds of attendees so they can move with intention and bring their visions to life.

Hosts this year include lifestyle influencer Tenicka Boyd, Trade & Travel CEO Teri Ijeoma, social strategist Skylar Marshai, CCNYC CEO Imani Ellis, Travel Noire Deputy Editor Sidney Michelle and Amazon head of DEI Modupe’ Congleton, just to name a few.

“We encourage attendees to reclaim their time, energy, and boundaries to feel intimately connected to themselves, their needs, and their desires to ultimately form positive relationships, create more impact, and live abundantly. I could not be more excited to take this journey with my sisters,” shares Elizabeth.

The IMARA Project will also be held virtually as a two-day event from September 16-17, featuring must-see seminars with an intriguing lineup of speakers, experiences, and performances. With two days of content airing, the hybrid event is meant to capture the richness of the IMARA Retreat.

Those registered for the Unlimited Virtual offering will have access to the on-demand content beginning September 16th, 2022.

It’s not too late to join the journey! Registration for the retreat is open until June 25th, 2022. To register for the event, visit www.theimararetreat.com.