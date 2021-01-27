The Best Valentines Day Gifts For Women
Valentine’s day is around the corner and luckily, there is still enough time to grab the perfect gift. While COVID-19 may have altered your plans this year, it doesn’t mean that your gift-gifting has to fall short. No matter who you’re celebrating next month, even if that means showing yourself some extra self-love, there are plenty of selects on the market that can make anyone feel good come February 14th.

While your partner may love a classic chocolate and flower montage, it wouldn’t hurt to add a few popular pieces to complete the surprise. To help your search, we rounded up 30 trendy gifts that are worth the hype. From Black-owned companies like Brandon Blackwood, Glory Skincare, and Fenty to traditional classics like Burberry, Nike, and UGG there’s no shortage of hot finds in this roundup.

01
Alexander Mcqueen Alphabet Pendant
available at Alexander Mcqueen $150 Shop Now
02
Wandler Carly Mini
available at Wandler $478 Shop Now
03
We’re Not Really Strangers Breakup Edition
available at We’re Not Really Strangers $12 Shop Now
04
Sandy Liang Sixteen Necklace
available at Sandy Liang $375 Shop Now
05
Burberry Signatures Garden Roses Eau de Parfum 100ml
available at Burberry $230 Shop Now
06
Flow Strawberry + Rose Alkaline Spring Water
available at Flow $21 Shop Now
07
Formula 10.0.6 Body Love Bundle Skin & Body Care Collection
available at Formula 10.0.6 $29 Shop Now
08
Gucci Original GG Slider Sandal
available at Farfetch $595 Shop Now
09
Glory Spring Candles Set
available at Glory Skincare $40 Shop Now
10
Chelsea Paris Queen Boot
available at Chelsea Paris $595 Shop Now
11
Versace Bath Robe
available at Versace $595 Shop Now
12
Sleeper Party Pajama Set with Feathers in Pink Vichy
available at Sleeper $230 Shop Now
13
Prada Nylon Pouch
available at Prada $380 Shop Now
14
Mansur Gavriel Zip Bucket Bag
available at Mansur Gavriel $595 Shop Now
15
Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier
available at Hey Dewy $39 Shop Now
16
Canada Goose Women’s Expedition Parka
available at Canada Goose $1,295 Shop Now
17
Hot Head Passion Hot Head
available at Hot Head $30 Shop Now
18
Tom Ford Shiny Leather Padlock Pointy Naked Sandal
available at Tom Ford $1,150 Shop Now
19
Johnny Nelson Adjustable Mini All Power Fist Ring
available at Johnny Nelson $125 Shop Now
20
SVNR Midi Slip Dress
available at SVNR $295 Shop Now
21
Fenty Antisocial Sunglasses
available at Fenty $460 Shop Now
22
Nike Air Force 1 Low-Top Sneakers
available at Nike Air Force 1 $125 Shop Now
23
Brandon Blackwood Neema Key Pouch
available at Brandon Blackwood $55 Shop Now
24
UGG Pride Fluff Yeah Slide
available at UGG $100 Shop Now
25
The Last Line
available at The Last Line $395 Shop Now
26
Single Ruby Pink Rose Jewelry Box
available at Rose Box Nyc $89 Shop Now
27
Boohoo Acid Wash Self Care Club Tracksuit
available at Boohoo $30 Shop Now
28
Tier Pink Satin Pants
available at Tier $120 Shop Now
29
Louis Vuitton Kirigami Pochette Monogram
available at Louis Vuitton $745 Shop Now
30
Savage x Fenty Candy Hearts Xtra VIP Box
available at Savage x Fenty $130 Shop Now
