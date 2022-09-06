The Best Looks From The 2022 Creative Arts Emmys Red Carpet

This past weekend, some of television’s brightest stars, writers, and creators attended the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys. The Creative Arts Emmys honors artistic and technical achievement in various television program genres, guest performances, documentaries, voice-over acting, animation, etc.

With Two ceremonies Saturday and Sunday, there were some major wins, like Rupaul (in Thom Browne), picking up yet another Emmy for his RuPaul’s Drag Race (making him the most-decorated Black artist in Emmys history). The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show won a few Emmys, including one for outstanding live variety special, awarding Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, and our forever president Barack Obama became the first U.S. president to win a competitive Emmy.

On the red carpet, however, there were quite a few impressive looks. From Niecy Nash in a stunning black scoop neck bustier gown by Jovana Louis (and the many adorable pictures of her and wife Jessica Betts) and Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Lazkani’s firey red Andrea Brocca gown. All Rise star Simone Missick radiated in a neon green, mullet Carolina Herrera gown, while Euphoria star Coleman Domingo played into the monochrome trend in a white cropped Dolce & Gabbana suit.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 04: (L-R) Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts attend the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Ahead, scroll to see our top picks from the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys red carpet.