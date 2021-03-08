Every year, as expected, celebrities break out their best threads, and not even a pandemic can keep this tradition from going strong. For the last year, most of the biggest awards shows have gone digital, turning celebrities’ homes into the red carpet. Last night during the 2021 Critics Choice Awards some of our favorite stars brought their couture to the couch and shined. From Regina King to Zendaya, check out our favorite celebrity fashion moments of the night.
01
Uzo Aduba
02
Regina King
03
John Boyega
04
Andra Day
05
Yara Shahidi
06
Algee Smith
07
Celebrities Get Ready For The 2021 Critics Choice Awards
08
Michael K. Williams
09
Leslie Odom Jr.
10
Michelle Buteau
11
Courtney B. Vance and Angela Basset
12
Eli Goree
13
Daveed Diggs
14
Alex Newell