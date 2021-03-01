The Best Fashion Moments From The 2021 Golden Globes

Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards is taking place this evening with a completely digital landscape due to the ongoing pandemic. Like most award shows within the past year, the Golden Globes has crafted a way for each “invited” guest to enjoy, present, and show off their look for tonight from the likes of their own space.

According to Vogue, a few celebrities were able to walk a physical step and repeat. While tonight annually ends with an overload of fashion selects, some of our favorite stars have opted for a living room presentation outside of the handful of stars who are bringing that seemingly nostalgic red carpet feeling back.

Although this awards season is one of its own, Hollywood is still continuing its traditions – with an updated feel. From Angela Bassett to Maya Rudolph, check out our favorite looks of the night below.