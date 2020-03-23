The Best Fashion Moments From It Girl Lori Harvey

There is one thing you can’t deny about the Harvey family, and it’s there love for all things luxe. The family, which is spearheaded by entertainer Steve Harvey has created a positive example of what black excellence can look like. This includes his wife, Marjorie Harvey’s rumored handbag collection that is said to be over 1 million dollars. And taking after her footsteps is daughter, Lori Harvey.

Throughout the last year, Lori has hit headlines for her ultra chic fashion taste and social life which includes traveling, events, and fashion week appearances. The 24-year-old has walked in shows for Dolce & Gabbana and sports archival pieces from Vivienne Westwood to Rick Owens. Living the life that any 20-year-old would enjoy, Harvey has become the new it girl making her the top of any ones wish-list.

Check out our favorite fashion moments from Lori Harvey below.