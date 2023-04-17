The Best Fashion Brands For The Tall Girls

Getty Images

Being tall and shopping in person for anything is probably no easy task. It’s probably the bain of most existences to shop IRL these days when clothing can come to you at a literal snap of a finger. Still, if you do enjoy shopping in person and would like to make it an easier task, then we have for you some stores that could be beneficial to check out. Denim, dress pants, trousers, and even some tops are difficult to find in a correct fit when you are on the taller side, so we wanted to bring some love and awareness to our taller ESSENCE fashion lovers.

If there’s one thing we’re going to do, it’s help everyone feel good and safe in their bodies. Take a look below at some brands to shop if you’re a tall girl.

ASOS

ASOS is known for having accessible prices and accessible sizes. The brand has many sections dedicated to the different body types of their customers, like petite, plus, and tall. They make every piece in the tall section in addition to standard sizes so that you stallions can feel like the baddies you are.

Lucy & Yak

If you’re a tall girl that would love to own a pair of overalls or a jumpsuit but have yet to find ones that don’t look like highwaters, we’re pleased to introduce you to none other than Lucy & Yak, a size-inclusive brand that specializes in one-pieces.

Alloy Apparel

Alloy Apparel is designed specifically for tall women. Gone are the days of your pants hanging above your ankles, say hello to well-fitting clothing that is actually complementary to your statuesque frame.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch has been through an incredible rebrand over the past few years (so those memories tied to high school and feeling excluded aren’t the first thing you think of when you see the brand). Shockingly, since its rebranding, sizing was the first thing to take on a positive change, with the brand offering sizing for the longer-legged customers for denim and pants

Uniqulo

Known for their high quality basics and well-thought and crafted collaborations with brands like J.W. Anderson and Marni, Uniqulo’s selections come in sizes that are made perfectly for the taller physique. Trousers and suiting especially fit so well and they even have in house tailoring in select stores.