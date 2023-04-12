The Best Fashion Brands For The Petite Girls

Getty Images

Listen, if you’re under like 5’3″, maybe 5’4,” this is for you. Being a petite girl has been the bain of my existence; yes, body neutrality, but shopping is so annoying when you are not America’s standard height. I am 5’0″ with wider hips and thicker thighs, and my body has always been like that no matter what diet fad I try or new TikTok trendy workout that I stick to — and that’s okay. But what’s not okay is not finding the pants and bottoms that are complementary to my body.

There are so many petite women that love fashion and have been kind of left in an outlier of style because not much can fit. In between my fluctuating weight, when I was at my smallest, clothes were wearing me, and now it’s just difficult to find a size that fits true to size. That’s why we’ve compiled the best places to shop if you’re as small as me.

Take a look below at what you might be missing in your shopping spree rotation.

ASOS

ASOS has its own petite section, and it’s not just boring office attire; it’s clothing that also comes in regular sizes. The brand is known for its fun, on-trend styles, and you’d be able to express yours through the petite section filled with pants and denim that are cute and fit!

Petite Studio

Now where would any of us short girls be without this brand? This is one of the only brands I know that is solely dedicated to the 5’4″ and under squad. There are tons of classic styles like jackets, coats, bottoms, and more that will fall exactly where they need to on a petite body.

Madewell

On top of having some of the highest quality clothing I’ve seen, there are also accessible items for short girls, like jeans, pants, and bodysuits that aren’t too long on your body.

Amazon Petite

We love more brands building petite sections. Amazon Fashion has been dropping some really cool collaborations lately, but many haven’t taken advantage of the petite section until now. This petite shopping vertical has everything you could ever want; maxi dresses that don’t swallow you whole, cargo pants that cinch at your actual ankle and not past it, and jeans that can fit bigger thighs like mine.

Gap

Our tried and true Gap has always been a go-to for getting the right basics that are both high quality and affordable. Gap’s clothing tends to cater to petite people; their bottoms always fit me like a glove.