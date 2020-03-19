The Best Fashion Books To Read About Black Style

Photo: Courtesy of Apeture/Renell Medrano

When it comes to Black fashion, there is no doubt about it, we are the blueprint. From local community outfits like spray painted t-shirts and Bobo hair tie’s to runway aesthetic’s like braided wigs and long nails, our influence is everywhere. Yet, despite the consistent revival of style our community brings, there is a small group of literature that has our influence documented.

In 2019, two large coffee table books were released; Antwaun Sargent’s ‘The New Black Vanguard: Photography Between Art and Fashion’ and Marcellas Reynolds’s ‘Supreme Models Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Fashion,” in which both enlivened black fashion literature. However before these books were released authors like Carol Tulloch was keeping black fashion history alive. Scroll below to purchase a few books that teach you about black style, art, and influence.