The Best Fashion Books To Read About Black Style

Photo: Courtesy of Apeture/Renell Medrano
When it comes to Black fashion, there is no doubt about it, we are the blueprint. From local community outfits like spray painted t-shirts and Bobo hair tie’s to runway aesthetic’s like braided wigs and long nails, our influence is everywhere. Yet, despite the consistent revival of style our community brings, there is a small group of literature that has our influence documented.
In 2019, two large coffee table books were released; Antwaun Sargent’s ‘
and Marcellas Reynolds’s ‘ The New Black Vanguard: Photography Between Art and Fashion’ ,” in which both enlivened black fashion literature. However before these books were released authors like Supreme Models Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Fashion Carol Tulloch was keeping black fashion history alive. Scroll below to purchase a few books that teach you about black style, art, and influence.
01
Supreme Models Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Fashion
02
The Birth of Cool: Style Narratives of the African Diaspora
03
The Threads Of Time, The Fabric Of History: Profiles Of African American Dressmakers And Designers From 1850 To The Present
04
Dapper Dan: Made in Harlem: A Memoir
05
The New Black Vanguard: Photography Between Art and Fashion
07
How to Slay: Inspiration from the Queens and Kings of Black Style
08
Stylin': African-American Expressive Culture, from Its Beginnings to the Zoot Suit
09
Kwame Brathwaite: Black Is Beautiful
11
Dandy Lion: The Black Dandy and Street Style
12
Walking with the Muses: A Memoir
13
Africa Rising: Fashion, Design and Lifestyle from Africa
14
Liberated Threads: Black Women, Style, and the Global Politics of Soul
TOPICS: Fashion black books Books fashion gallery fashion news