The Best Fashion Books To Read About Black Style
Photo: Courtesy of Apeture/Renell Medrano
By Nandi Howard ·

When it comes to Black fashion, there is no doubt about it, we are the blueprint. From local community outfits like spray painted t-shirts and Bobo hair tie’s to runway aesthetic’s like braided wigs and long nails, our influence is everywhere. Yet, despite the consistent revival of style our community brings, there is a small group of literature that has our influence documented.

In 2019, two large coffee table books were released; Antwaun Sargent’s ‘The New Black Vanguard: Photography Between Art and Fashion’ and Marcellas Reynolds’s ‘Supreme Models Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Fashion,” in which both enlivened black fashion literature. However before these books were released authors like Carol Tulloch was keeping black fashion history alive. Scroll below to purchase a few books that teach you about black style, art, and influence.

01
Supreme Models Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Fashion
available at Marcellas Reynolds $27 Shop Now
02
The Birth of Cool: Style Narratives of the African Diaspora
available at Carol Tulloch $89 Shop Now
03
The Threads Of Time, The Fabric Of History: Profiles Of African American Dressmakers And Designers From 1850 To The Present
available at Rosemary Reed $42 Shop Now
04
Dapper Dan: Made in Harlem: A Memoir
available at Dapper Dan $18 Shop Now
05
The New Black Vanguard: Photography Between Art and Fashion
available at Antwaun Sargent $50 Shop Now
06
A.L.T A Memoir
available at Andre Leon Talley $9 Shop Now
07
How to Slay: Inspiration from the Queens and Kings of Black Style
available at Constance C. R. White $36 Shop Now
08
Stylin': African-American Expressive Culture, from Its Beginnings to the Zoot Suit
available at Shane White $28 Shop Now
09
Kwame Brathwaite: Black Is Beautiful
available at Kwame Brathwaite $32 Shop Now
10
Vintage Black Glamour
available at Nichelle Gainer $55 Shop Now
11
Dandy Lion: The Black Dandy and Street Style
available at Shantrelle P. Lewis $21 Shop Now
12
Walking with the Muses: A Memoir
available at Pat Cleveland $14 Shop Now
13
Africa Rising: Fashion, Design and Lifestyle from Africa
available at Clara Le Fort $37 Shop Now
14
Liberated Threads: Black Women, Style, and the Global Politics of Soul
available at Tanisha C. Ford $23 Shop Now
15
Black Style
available at Carol Tulloch $20 Shop Now
TOPICS: