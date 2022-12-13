Menswear these days is becoming more prevalent in the fashion conversation (You can wear whatever you want regardless of gender)! Men with style might have been missing from your radar for while, but we can assure you they are out there. A well-tailored suit isn’t the end all be all of menswear; there are facets from good layering, building personal style, and playing with shapes and colors that make for a well-dressed man. You’d be surprised at how much guys care about what they wear aside from the “hypebeast” sneaker fanatic.

From the red carpet to NBA tunnel walks to the literal street, these men are the best-dressed men right now. They might have stylists creating a cohesive closet for them, and honestly, we get it; looking amazing without having to think about it is heavenly. The men that we think probably just have great style sans stylists’ help definitely are the standouts in this roundup.

We hope this will be helpful to your style evolution and will give you the inspiration you need and encourage you to take fashion risks like these men to elevate your style.