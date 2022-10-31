The Best Dressed Black Celebrities For Halloween

Today may be Halloween, but for our favorite celebrities, it was a weekend-long affair. From spooky parties to flicking it up on the gram, let’s give a round of applause to the stylists and glam teams for making these costumes truly iconic.

Some stars took inspiration from our favorite comic characters, like Keke Palmer starring as Rogue and Chlöe Bailey mesmerizing fans as Storm from Marvel, and Diddy tapping into The Joker’s chaotic energy.

Other stars like Janelle Monáe and Karruche opted for “Alien Superstars.” As well as paying homage to each other with Ciara and her daughter Sienna posing as Venus and Serena Williams, Skai Jackson giving an exact replica of Janet Jackson, and Lori Harvey surprising Instagram with a three-part Beyoncé tribute.

While the holiday may not be over yet, there may be more in store as the festivities continue today, but here are our favorite celebrity costumes so far.