The Best Carnival Looks Served In 2023

Alex Loucas

Carnival comes with a rich history, and the Trinidadian people always go all out celebrating their culture. Nicki Minaj always reps the Caribbean girls in her music and, of course, had to rep for the holiday. The festival for Trinidad’s Carnival is one of the biggest in the Caribbean Islands. The tradition of large wings, bedazzled costumes, and crowns still reigns every year to celebrate for two days right before Ash Wednesday. What was once a French settlers’ way of belittling African enslaved peoples has become the biggest celebration of the diaspora and the collective strength of a people group.

Festival goers gather in the streets for Carnival, a celebration that would make any Coachella goer look on with intense jealousy. The comradery of the celebration and the Christian undertones make it a holiday that’s stood the test of time.

Ahead, look through some of the standout Carnival fits.