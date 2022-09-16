The 2022 CFDA Fashion Award Nominees & Honorees Have Been Named

It’s about that time of year for all your fashion faves to get their flowers. The CFDA has officially released the list of celebs and designers who will receive accolades at this year’s award ceremony. The festivities will take place Monday, November 7th, at Casa Cipriani in New York City. In addition to spotlighting the fashion industry’s movers and shakers, the event will celebrate 60 years of the CFDA. The fashion affair will be co-hosted by Joseph Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, Lazaro Hernandez, and Jack McCollough (of Proenza Schouler) and in partnership with Amazon Fashion.

This year’s festivities will be kicked off by naming Lenny Kravitz CFDA’s 2022 Fashion Icon and posthumously honoring the late Off-White and LV men’s designer Virgil Abloh with the Board of Trustees Award. This year’s nominees for the American Womenswear Designer of The Year, we have Peter Do and Christopher John Rogers in the running again, alongside LaQuan Smith, KHAITE, and more. In the running for the Menswear Designer of The Year are Thom Browne, Bode, Jerry Lorenzo for Fear of God, Willy Chavarria, and more. Another exciting category is Accessory Designer of The Year. Brother Vellies, Telfar Clemens, Brandon Blackwood, and Raul Lopez (of Luar) are just some of the impactful accessory designers nominated this year.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: Christopher John Rogers (R) attends the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards at The Grill Room on November 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

The CFDA will also be introducing the stylist of the year award, and to be expected, Law Roach will be the first inaugural award recipient. The United Nations has even found itself on the honorees’ list for the Environmental Sustainability Award, which will be accepted by Amina J. Mohammed, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General. And to mark the CFDA’s 60th anniversary, they will award long-standing member Jeffrey Banks a one-time Special Anniversary Award.

This is a special year for the CFDA, and the nominees and honorees reflect that, with fashion’s most influential leaders up for awards. As we move closer to the event, you can expect additional awards and announcements to come.