Teva Foot And Coco & Breezy Collaborate To Create A Chic Outdoor Collection

When it comes to Coco & Breezy, “cool” just immediately comes to mind. With Teva®, a brand of Deckers Brands, the twin sister powerhouses, who have been designing fashionable eyewear for more than a decade, have recently launched a capsule collection of shoes and sunglasses produced with eco-friendly materials and accessible in all gender sizing.

“What we love most about our collaboration with Teva is the campaign,” the twin DJ sisters tell ESSENCE exclusively. “This campaign shows a lot of melanated people enjoying life outdoors. We know that when we were growing up, we didn’t see a lot of Black women in photos chillin’ in the outdoors (other than at cookouts). We thought being outdoors in the woods wasn’t for us.”

According to the twins, being outdoors is therapy. “It feels good to be outdoors and actually feel the earth in our hands, beneath our sandals, and smell the true fragrance of life.”

When we asked the Twins why this was the collaboration we didn’t know we needed, Coco explained it with simplicity. “We always love doing collaborations with brands that you wouldn’t expect of us.” Breezy added, “We were so excited to launch this collaboration because we knew that we wanted to do something that was outdoors yet stylish and fly. Never in our wildest dreams did we think we would be the girls to wear Teva sandals, but we love these sandals as much as we love being out in nature.”

The Hurricane XLT2 sandal from the Teva x Coco and Breezy capsule collection has been redesigned using high-quality materials. To transport wearers from the streets to the trails, this silhouette is upgraded with design elements like transparent outsoles and gold buckles. “We like earthing and being barefoot, but when we go hiking in our Teva sandals, your feet feel close to the ground, not like when you wear big chunky boots.”

Available in earth tones with inclusive sizing for adults and kids, the footwear is made with full grain leather in the heel and anchor points with premium leather Coco and Breezy patches, breathable mesh footstraps, and luxe suede details that seamlessly blend fashion and function.

“Teva was built on a foundation of creativity and freedom to explore. We inspire those who crave experiences and connections in whatever form they take. Through our collaboration with Coco and Breezy, and as brands who value inclusion in the outdoors and celebrate expression through personal style, we wanted to design a collection of summer essentials that elevate your adventures, no matter where they bring you,” Anders Bergstrom, Vice President, Global GM of Teva Footwear at Deckers Brands, stated.

The complementary, high-end sunglasses were carefully designed and reflect Coco and Breezy’s trademark carefree attitude. The eco-friendly acetate wayfarer frames have tinted lenses, high-end finishes, and gold metal accents. The sunglasses precisely match the shoes and are available in sizes for adults and children in clear green and brown hues.

“We love to mix metals and materials,” C&B shares. “So if you look at our frames, we always have a shiny metal situation, and we wanted that to be seen in our Teva sandals. We always say that our eyewear is the outfit and your clothing is the accessory.”

The Hurricane XLT2 retails at $60 (kids) and $90 (adults) and is available in whole sizing up to 14 (adults) and 3 (kids). The sunglasses retail at $60 (kids) and $90 (adults).

Additionally, to support the Teva commitment to increasing access for all, the brand is donating $25K to support Intersectional Environmentalist’s Earth Sessions program, a climate justice concert series combining art, education, joy, and community-building with the goal of empowering and inspiring folks to support grassroots climate justice efforts in their own communities.



See the full collection, now available on Teva.com and cocoandbreezy.com