Telfar To Release New Bag In Azalea Pink

While sitting down with television host Wendy Williams on April 28, luxury bag designer Telfar Clemens debuted something new—a Telfar that comes in the brand’s boldest color yet: Azalea pink.

“You know a Telfar bag when you see one,” Williams said moments before Clemens gave her the Large Shopping Bag in the new color. According to the brand’s site, they will come in standard sizing (small, medium and large) and will be priced at $150, $202 and $252, respectively.

Over the past 15 years, Telfar the man has become one of the hottest names in fashion for his lavish, detail oriented designs and inclusive approach to luxury. “I started making clothes at, like, 15, so I never really had another job outside of making clothes. I sold a shirt, you gave me some money. I sold some jeans, you gave me some money,” Clemens said during a 2019 conversation with Stefano Pilato for Interview Magazine. He also spoke about the bag’s affordable entry point, saying, “When we got the CFDA prize, the first thing we did was invest in the purse program so that we could make it at an affordable price, and at a large quantity, while also turning a profit.”

The bag is slated to be released at 10 am EST on April 29. You know how quickly they sell out, so head to their site a few minutes before to make sure you get your hands on the new Azalea bag. Shop it here.