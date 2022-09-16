Showing off the color-blocking trend in ESSENCE’s Get the Look, powered by Target, Iesha Gilchrist goes step by step to help you create the perfect outfit using your favorite colors. And she looks fabulous in a hot pink and orange combo paired with fabulously tasseled green heels. Plus, don’t miss her style hack for this look; it’s a must-see!



But no outfit is ever complete without hair and makeup! For this style, Iesha goes for glam nudes with The Lip Bar lip liner and Mented Semi-Matte Lipstick—but if you crave a little extra color, she advises that you give The Lip Bar Lipstick in Chocolate Spritzer a try! And finally, keep your curls looking good with a spritz of Curls Daily Moisturizer.



Find more makeup and hair must-haves to liven up your signature look when you shop at Target this season.