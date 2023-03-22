SZA Is The Star Of The Newest Skims Campaign

SKIMS

SZA wears the SKIMS “Fits Everybody” collection in a chocolate brown bra and matching pantie set with Aubrey-colored hair; the star’s bare skin glows in the campaign. SKIMS is known to be inclusive to everyone, and its newest underwear line stays true to that mission. When SZA isn’t touring her highly acclaimed SOS album, she’s shooting campaigns and looking ethereal in them. She shared her happiness about the campaign in a press release, saying, “I’m excited to be in SKIMS’ latest Fits Everybody underwear campaign and to align myself with a brand that strives to make women feel both comfortable and sexy.”

The worldwide singer-songwriter is the embodiment of an effortlessly comfortable and sexy aesthetic. She’s Kim K’s, founder of SKIMS’ newest muse, saying via a press release, “SZA’s honesty, confidence, and dynamic energy are unparalleled. She’s truly the woman of the moment, and I’m so honored for her to be featured in SKIMS’ latest campaign.”

SKIMS

SKIMS

In the black set of bra, panties, and stockings, SZA is giving us a sensual look. The black bodysuit she’s wearing is exactly what the collection means when it says “Fit Everybody.” The perfect shapes come to life with SZA in SKIMS.

Kim K was smart to envision SZA in a campaign as she’s a top charting artist, currently on a massive North American leg tour with a huge cultural impact on women across the globe.