Swimwear Brands To Keep Your Eye On

GETTY IMAGES

This summer, there are several swimwear brands that have caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts who love the beach. From bold prints and vibrant colors to innovative designs and sustainable materials, these brands offer a range of options to make a splash at the pool or beach. Whether you prefer classic elegance, bold and trendy designs, or sustainable fashion, these swimwear brands offer something for everyone. This summer, make a splash with a swimsuit that not only makes you feel confident but also aligns with your values. All of them are Black-owned and dedicated to making you feel your best self in and out of the water.

Whether you love lots of colors or you’re more of a neutrals girl, or whether you like full coverage or are into a cheeky look, these brands have it all for you. A swimsuit should be the last thing you worry about fitting in this summer.

Here are a few swimwear brands to look out for this summer below.

MBM

In 2017, Marcia B Maxwell founded her brand MBM as a self-taught designer. Maxwell mixes structure with fun in all her designs. Using her love of clean lines in her swimwear creates unique pieces that will have everyone’s head turning.

Andrea Iyamah

The eponymous brand was founded in 2011, and while there’s clothing and swimwear, Iyamah’s swim pieces are incredibly eye-catching. She uses inspiration from her Nigerian background to inform her design process. That’s why her swimwear pieces have such special and unique detailing.

Matte Collection

Matte Collection is about affordable luxury. High-quality pieces for a reasonable price to make looking good on the beach or the pool an accessible experience for everyone is their mission. The brand, founded by women, lives by the “founding idea that every woman deserves to look and feel her best without breaking the bank.”

Diarra Blu

Founded in 2013, Diarra Blue’s mission is “to consciously merge the worlds of artisans and algorithms for a more responsible fashion future.” The brand was founded by mathematician and multidisciplinary artist Diarra Bousso who created her lifestyle brand to intersect sustainability with ancient artisan techniques. She’s made pieces that literally withstand time and figuratively and reduce waste.