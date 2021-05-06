These Sustainable Handbags Support Eco-Friendly Fashion Without Sacrificing Style
Gunas
By Jamila Stewart ·

We know what can come to mind when you hear the words “sustainable fashion.” For many, the visual…is boring. But at a closer glance, the fashion industry has shifted so drastically in recent years that sustainable fashion today is anything but.

Even more, it’s necessary. 

Not only do the vast majority of textiles end their life cycle in landfills year after year, but according to Business Insider, the fashion industry is responsible for 10% of the Earth’s carbon emissions, proving detrimental to our water supply by drying up and polluting rivers and dams.  It’s refreshing, then, to see so many designers prioritizing eco-friendly practices — be it employing the upcycling and recycling of fabrics, using organic fibers, opting for vegan alternatives, or re-purposing plastic into fibers. The plus? They’re doing it all without sacrificing style. 

Because accessories are so important to a well-rounded outfit, and specifically, handbags are essential to functionality, what better way to start your sustainable accessories collection than with a scroll through some of the best sustainable handbags on the market? Check them out, below!

01
Cottontail Bag by Gunas
Not only will this handbag add a welcomed pop of color to your outfit, it’s got plenty of sustainable elements, including its vegan leather exterior, an interior made from recycled water bottles, and recycled metal hardware.
Gunas
$198
02
Water Moon Cross Body by Alkeme Atelier
Sustainability looks pretty good on this statement bag. Not only is its lining made of recycled plastic, the brand also plants a tree for every bag sold.
Alkeme Atelier
$249
03
Blue Tiger Zaria by Anima Iris
This Anima Iris bag is ideal for anyone looking for a fun twist on animal print. Plus, shopping with the brand means promoting no-waste production — Anima Iris sources its leather in minimal quantities and repurposes any leftovers into cardholders, key chains and more.
Anima Iris
$520
04
Recycled Jersey Bag by Peju Obasa
As the name suggests, this pretty-in-pink bag is made from 100% recycled Jersey T-shirt yarn. You can shop the brand’s selection for other styles made with biodegradable raffia as well!
Peju Obasa
$216
05
Scarlet Red Bag by F&W Style
This adorable, artisan-made bag sells itself, but it’s even better to know the brand repurposes scraps from its leather bags into belts, AirPod cases and face masks.
F&W Style
$185
06
The Banbū Circle Bag by Von Holzhausen
ICYMI: Von Holzhausen just took sustainability to a new level. The brand’s new Banbū Circle Bag features a first-of-its kind bamboo plant-based leather.
Von Holzhausen
$395
07
Gabbi Bag by JW PEI
You may already know and love JW PEI for its affordable price points and trendy styles, but it’s even better to know the brand uses high quality vegan materials and other certified fabrics made from recycled water bottles.
JW PEI
$72
08
Braided Small Tote by Carolina Santo Domingo
Lovers of Carolina Santo Domingo can now rejoice for the brand’s first 100 percent sustainable handbag, released with its SS21 collection. The waterproof bag is entirely hand-braided with natural cork, and is free of synthetic fillers and liners.
Carolina Santo Domingo
$890
09
The Balos Bag by BYBBA
It never hurts to have one of those ready-to-carry-any-and-everything bags in your collection. This tote from newly launched brand, BYBBA boasts a composition of 100% recycled materials, all the way down to the packaging.
BYBBA
$44
10
Macrame Handbag by LIKH
With summer on our heels, you’re probably on the lookout for a resort-style bag. This one from LIKH promises sustainable components such as the use of Manila hemp fiber and non-toxic dyes.
LIKH
$95
11
Crossbody Bag With Chain by Zara
For fans of Zara, its Join Life collection is one to pay attention to. The initiative behind the collection is to reduce water and power consumption, employing instead technologies and materials that help reduce the brand’s negative environmental impact. This bag in particular is made up of at least 25% recycled polyester.
Zara
$50
12
Bobby 23 Color Block Bag by BOYY
You’ll instantly fall in love with this pastel design from BOYY’s sustainable BOYY UP collection. The materials used for the collection come from the brand’s inventory of stock finished goods or previously purchased raw materials.
BOYY
$1190
13
Quilted Denim Bag by Mango
Consider updating your go-to quilted crossbody style with this denim option. Of course, it’s made from a recycled cotton-blend fabric.
Mango
$80
14
Majorca Small Handbag by Maison Modulare
Whether you’re running errands or headed to the beach, you’ll want this recycled plastic straw-woven bag with you all season long.
Maison Modulare
$85
15
The Age Bag by Advene
Advene’s inaugural bag is that elevated basic your closet craves. The brand brings sustainability to luxury, using a 100 percent traceable leather sourced from food byproducts, and a design process absent of plastic fillers.
Advene
$495