The Best Summer Leggings From Amazon That Won’t Make You Sweat

Butt-lifting leggings may be uber-popular this season, but they aren’t the only thing we’re into. Honestly, when it comes to summer leggings, we just want them to be comfortable, moisture-wicking, and bonus points if they have side pockets.
From lounging at home to beach days to trips with the girls and everything in between, these leggings are sure to carry you through the warmest summer days and nights.
01
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants
There’s a good reason why these high-waisted yoga pants have over 27,000 reviews on Amazon. Not only does it have a four-way stretch, but they’re lightweight, moisture-wicking, and super soft.
02
Ewedoos Yoga Pants With Pockets
We’re all about high-waisted, tummy control leggings this summer. But these up the ante with a soft, non-see-through material. And, the deep pocket makes it easy to slip your phone into it and move on with your day.
03
Nike Pro Tight
Leggings can get extra hot and sticky in the summer, but these mesh panels at the lower legs add extra for breathability.
04
BALEAF High Waisted Yoga Leggings
Moisture-wicking, breathable, and a stretchy fabric available in 23 colors? Yes, we’ll take them all!
05
RAYPOSE Yoga Running Capris
When you’re out and about in the heat, the last thing you want to worry about is sweat. These quick-dry workout leggings have sweat-wicking capability on lock so you stay dry the entire time.
06
Yummie Shaping Biker Shorts
The breathable cotton fabric has great stretch and the front waistband curves down to hold in your tummy.