Stylish Films To Watch That Will Inspire Your Last-Minute Halloween Costume 

Spooky season has finally arrived. If you’re one of those people who enjoys dreaming up and then executing costumes, it’s your time of the year. For those of you who are in that number, we’ve handpicked a bevy of stylish films to assist you with your outfit for your forthcoming night out on October 31. While some Halloween enthusiasts might look to horror films like Vampire In Brooklyn, others might want to keep it light. That’s why our roundup has picks like the iconic movies Poetic Justice, Foxy Brown, and Just Another Girl On The I.R.T.

Elsewhere in our list, you’ll also find ultra-style-focused films like Bring It On, Sparkle, and Clueless. Who could forget B.A.P.S.? No matter what movie you choose to take inspiration from, we’re sure you’ll exceed expectations.

Vampire In Brooklyn

Angela Bassett’s chic costuming in Vampire In Brooklyn which also starred Eddie Murphy consisted of mainly black and red separates. To channel this creepy movie grab a little black dress or a red tank with a leather jacket. Don’t forget your wispy, shoulder-length wig and vampire teeth.

The Color Purple

Warner Bros.

There is an enviable red flapper look worn by Shug in Steven Spielberg’s film The Color Purple based on Alice Walker’s 1982 novel. Most costume stores sell dresses that are nearly identical to this one (shown above), you can easily pair it with a matching hat and you’re all set.

Foxy Brown

American International Pictures

Foxy Brown is a “Blaxploitation” film that stands the test of time. Pam Grier’s titular character in it has a few looks you can copy. One in particular is the sleek V-neck dress in red, grab a similar dress, an afro wig and you’re all set.

Sparkle

Sony

Whitney Houston stole the show in this 2012 reboot film which also starred Jordin Sparks. We suggest you peruse your grandmother’s closets for her favorite silk two-piece suit. If that’s not an option, head to a vintage store that specializes in pieces from the ‘60s. You might find a suit or Jackie Kennedy-inspired dress from this era. Throw on a rabbit fur stole, red lipstick and you’re all set.

Poetic Justice

Columbia Pictures

John Singleton’s Poetic Justice is iconic mainly due to the fact that Janet Jackson, Regina King, and Tupac Shakur all star in it. If you’re feeling the urge to pay homage to Janet’s character (Justice) sans the braids, pick up an oversized newsboy cap a Los Angeles Raiders jersey, and extra-large hoop earrings.

Just Another Girl On The I.R.T.

Miramax Pictures

New York City style shined brilliantly in the 1993 indie film Just Another Girl On The I.R.T. by Leslie Harris. To copy Chantel the teenager the movie follows, snag a colorful, ‘90s-esque bucket hat, a green tee, and black mom jeans.

Clueless

Paramount Picture

Stacey Dash’s role of Dianne in 1995’s Clueless offers an assortment of colorful looks that are still on trend right now. I’d urge you to attempt to copy her black and white plaid miniskirt suit outfit. After finding a similar suit you’ll just need a red sweater, a white undershirt plus a matching white and black hat.

Bring It On

Universal Pictures

Though the Compton Clovers were designated a shorter part of Bring It On, their scenes are our favorite moments. Snagging a custom Clover cheerleading ‘fit is what we imagine makes the most sense to execute a look inspired by Gabrielle Union and her crew.

B.A.P.S.

New Line Cinema

Robert Townsend struck gold by leaning on legend Ruth E. Carter to costume design B.A.P.S. Go big with a Barbie pink suit to allude to Halle Berry’s corporate realness attempt in the Black cult classic.

Obsessed

Sony

Beyoncé playing Idris Elba’s wife in Obsessed is ingrained in so many of our minds. Pick out a disheveled look, I think the brown vest with blood splattered on a tee is easy to copy.