Style Tribes: The Head-To-Toe Slayage In Ghana During The ESSENCE Full Circle Festival Was Second To None

Beautiful African prints, customized body art, bold beauty looks and more had EFCF attendees shining from head to toe.

READ MORE LESS

In addition to all of the life-changing cultural experiences that took place, beauty in tandem and style unmatched were two very present themes as the inaugural ESSENCE Full Circle Festival (EFCF) touched down in Accra, Ghana.

From the local style mavens who call Accra home, to those who brought their fashion A-game as they traveled from around the world to usher in a fresh decade with a newfound understanding of their rich African heritage, there was no shortage of breathtaking looks. Beautiful African prints, stunning customized body art, bold beauty looks, intricate braid styles and more had EFCF attendees shining from head to toe.

Check out the video above for a look at some of our favorite fashion and style moments.