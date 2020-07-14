Photo: Getty

Kristen Noel Crawley has been able to maneuver through the fashion and beauty space effortlessly. In addition to collaborating with large fashion houses such as Dior and Valentino, the entrepreneur also sits at the helm of her own company, KNC Beauty.

In this current time period where Black creators are becoming more included into deserving conversations, it is equally important for business owners to uplift these creators so that this support becomes continuous. An effort in which Crawley is participating in. Launching today, the business owner will debut, KNC School of Beauty, where attendees are invited to a four semester tuition free program. Included in the program will be a full range convos from covering entrepreneurship, learning from adversity, social media, marketing, branding and investments.

This program, inspired by Crawley’s own struggles as a small business owner will feature classes from Black beauty entrepreneurs such as; Nancy Twine, Founder of Briogeo Melissa Butler, Founder of The Lip Bar and Trinity Mouzon, Founder of Golde. KNC Partnering with beauty conglomerate Revlon, who in addition is covering the “cost” of the tuition, will donate $25,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

To top off the collaboration, KNC School of Beauty will host an Instagram takeover via Revlon’s account to allow small beauty brands to tell their story, win the chance to attend Revlon’s virtual Diversity Roundtable this Fall, have their graphic work featured on KNC Beauty Instagram account and win a financial prize of $10,000 to help start/grow their business.

The KNC School of Beauty launches today, July 14, 2020 at 1pm EST. Register here.