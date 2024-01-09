How To Style Activewear For The Office

Getty Images

Dressing in activewear for the office requires a careful balance between comfort and professionalism. Working in the office has changed significantly since the pandemic, where working remotely is the norm, but many offices are starting to embrace a hybrid office policy. For some, this disrupts a consistent gym routine, but we’re here to help you find a way to fuse your leggings and sneakers into your work wardrobe. If your office is more on the casual side of things, you’ll want to start with a base of high-quality activewear pieces that come in neutral colors like black, white, and beige. This will help blend in those pieces.

Layering is a key factor in achieving a professional look while still wearing workout gear. You can add a stylish structured blazer over your sports bra or workout top. Alternatively, we suggest you blend your running shoes into your look by pairing them with a sleek suit look. There are a myriad of ways you can get away with wearing activewear in the office.

Below you’ll find examples of how to style pieces like leggings, sneakers, sports bras, and so on. If you’ve ever had to rush from work to a Pilates or workout class keep scrolling.

Throw A Blazer On Top

Start your look off with a blouse or button-down shirt with leggings. And then add a blazer to elevate your outfit. Pair the leggings with leather heeled boots and you’ll have yourself an office-appropriate look. Take things down a notch by wearing a button-down, leggings, and running shoes with a blazer layered over, this might become your laid-back office outfit. Underneath the button-down, you can wear your sports bra or a T-shirt. To add more to the look, try accessorizing with some jewelry like a dainty necklace or a few rings to conceal the fact that you’re wearing workout clothes.

Suit It Up

You can never go wrong when you wear a suit to the office. To style this with athletic wear pair your workout top or sports bra with a suit buttoned closed or open, this depends on if your pants are high-waisted. If you’re more comfortable with your sports bra being completely hidden away, wear a colorful blouse or T-shirt under your suit jacket. You can also wear a pair of neutral sneakers in black, white, or tan so that your running shoes aren’t grabbing too much attention. If you have a pair of leggings or biker shorts, you can wear them underneath your trousers, especially during the colder months of the year.

Layer Your Leggings

Whether you’re wearing denim jeans or a skirt, simply layering leggings underneath is a trick worth trying out. Be sure the weather permits for this and test out the layering to make sure nothing looks bulky or feels uncomfortable. In the colder months, this is my go-to tip to ensure that I’m warm and ready for my next workout class right after work. Neutral sneakers and a sports bra underneath an office-appropriate top should go unnoticed.