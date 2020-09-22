Studs X When We All Vote Partner For Vote Capsule Collection

If you haven’t already registered to vote, here’s a reminder that today is National Voter Registration Day and what better way to celebrate by pulling up to to the local post office with your registration card and new voter accessories. Jewelry brand Studs and Michelle Obama’s organization When We All Vote have teamed up to release an exclusive Vote Capsule Collection.

When We All Vote is a non-profit organization aiming to provide substantial and educational resources to increase election participation. Although spreading awareness and reading up on the upcoming election on social media are helpful, it’s important to be educated on who is running, they’re priorities, and why they’ve earned your vote.

The Vote Capsule Collection is available now at Studs Studio, studs.com and Studs’ Vote and features a dainty Vote and Peace Hand Stud earring and a Peace Hand Charm. Priced at $35 each, 20% of each purchase is donated towards WWAV to help support their mission of raising voter awareness. Studs is guaranteeing a $10k minimum donation, with sales of this collection driving even more donations.

Created through the partnership Studs’ Vote is a perfect resource for all things this upcoming collection, including registration help and voter facts aimed at Gen Z and Millennials.

It’s time to get cute, politically speaking.