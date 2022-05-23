It’s time to have some fun in the sun! And thanks to actress and producer Storm Reid, she is officially helping us kick off the season with her Storm Reid x Pacsun ArashiBlu Collection. The capsule features new designs that aim to please while poolside, hopping, or soaking up the sun while relaxing on the sand. Her third collection for the iconic label pays homage to the summer sun with designs inspired by sunset and sunrise hues and ombre tints.

In 2021, Reid released her first collection on her 18th birthday to much acclaim from swimwear fans.

Reid’s swimwear collection has high-shine fabrication, new hardware in various shapes and sizes and textures, bikinis, cut-out one-pieces, cover-ups, and more—all embellished with gold and silver beads. As with all of her collections, Reid directed the campaign.

“I’m a summer baby and every year for my birthday, my sister Paris would buy me a swimsuit,” said Storm Reid in a press release. “I ended up with this whole collection as I got older, and it felt just natural to create my own line with Pacsun as part of my growing ArashiBlu brand. Being on drop three already is a dream and I love that this is coming out right in time for summer.”

“Storm’s eye for fashion, creativity, and attention to detail truly shines through each piece in her collections,” said Brie Olson, President of Pacsun. “She continuously brings a uniqueness to a typically crowded swimwear category, and the newest iteration of the ArashiBlu Collection really captures the essence of the season, with the perfect pieces for on and off the beach.”

The collection is now available exclusively at https://www.pacsun.com/storm-reid/ in sizes XXS – XL and ranges from $26.95 to $59.95.