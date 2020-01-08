Standout Style Moments At The ‘Like A Boss’ Premiere

Tuesday evening, celebrities gathered in New York City to celebrate the premiere of the hilarious movie, Like A Boss.

The movie stars our favs such as Tiffany Haddish, Billy Porter, and more who all made an appearance on the pink carpet last night. And when you put Haddish and Porter on a carpet together, you know you’re going to get glamour galore from each.

The Pose actor sported a custom Dapper Dan x Gucci cape while Haddish dazzled in custom Sergio Hudson and Giuseppe Zanotti while accessorizing her look in jewels by Jacob & Co. Although a normal movie (read: for regular folk) outing may result in sweats and a large blanket, you can bet that any movie premiere will guarantee celebrities in glammed-out looks.

Check out our favorite fashion moments from the Like A Boss premiere.

01 Cynthia Andrew 02 Tahira Wright 03 Kéla Walker 04 Natalie Odell 05 Anaya Ivy 06 Cheslie Kryst 07 Jacob Latimore 08 Tiffany Haddish 09 Billy Porter 10 Sekinah Brown 11 Salma Hayek 12 Ryan Jamaal Swain 13 Ebony Obsidian

