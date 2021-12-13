We’re On Our Way To Shop Stadium Goods’ Best Sneakers Of 2021 List

The fashion industry moves at break-neck speed these days, and that includes sneaker drops as well. For anyone looking to make one or two last sneaker purchases before the year’s end, Stadium Goods lends a helping hand annually, and its round up of the 10 Best Sneakers of 2021 just dropped.
With an inside pulse on the sneaker industry, the retailer says the yearly list is compiled with a number of factors in mind, including impact on modern culture, social media popularity (the hype doesn’t lie), as well as its own in-house sales. And with cult-favorites such as Adidas Yeezy’s Foam Runners and Off-White x Nike’s Dunk Low on the list, you’re definitely going to want to see the rest. Ahead, these are the shoes Stadium Goods deems sneakers of the year, and how you can shop them now.
01
Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 550 “Natural Green”
This update to Aimé Leon Dore and New Blance’s initial 2020 collaboration on the sneaker brand’s 550 design introduces forrest green accents.
02
Salehe Bembury x New Balance 2002R “Let Water Be the Guide”
Its punchy turquoise hue speak for itself – Former Versace’s Director of Men’s Footwear Salehe Bembury designed this shoe as an ode to morning hikes in Los Angeles.
03
READYMADE x Nike Blazer Mid “White”
With exposed foam and three different shoe laces, READYMADE designer Yuta Hosokawa’s Blazer is as futuristic as sneakers come.
04
Off-White x Nike Dunk Low “Lot 01”
Late designer Virgil Abloh, who recently passed following a battle with cancer, leaves behind a number of iconic designs, including the many collaborations between his brand Off-White and Nike. “Lot 50” became one of Abloh’s final major collaborations with Nike, his take on the brand’s Dunk design, in 50 eye-catching colorways.
05
Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Monarch”
This 2021 collaboration between Patta and Nike is one to add to your rotation ASAP.
06
Bad Bunny x adidas Forum Buckle Low “Easter Egg”
Anything with Bad Bunny’s name on it was bound to make the list. The Puerto Rican musician released his first sneaker collaboration this year with Addidas, and its “easter egg” colorway seems to be a crowd favorite.
07
A Ma Maniére x Women’s Air Jordan 3 “Raised by Women”
Keeping its delightfully retro aesthetic, A Ma Maniére owner James Whitner’s removes the original elephant design from Nike’s Jordan 3’s, resulting in a the sneaker that has been dubbed the best women’s sneaker of the year.
08
Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey”
When Michael Jordan updates one of his most iconic silhouettes of all time, it doesn’t go under-appreciated.
09
Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 “Neutral Grey”
The vintage boom of recent seasons made for the perfect opportunity to revamp what many sneaker lovers are bound to call a must-have. Jordan’s Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 “Neutral Grey” is how you channel the aesthetic of streetwear’s past with a modern twist.
10
adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “MXT Moon Grey”
Kanye West’s Foam Runner sneaker-sandal hybrid unintentionally became the poster child of 2020 and 2021’s cozy dressing. In addition to its red, coffee and ivory-toned colorways, this marbled “moon grey” is ideal for anyone wanting to standout with a print.