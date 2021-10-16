Too many of us have been touched in some way by breast cancer. It is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women and death rates in the U.S. are higher than those for any other cancer, except for lung cancer. In women under 45, breast cancer is more common in Black women than white women and Black women are more likely to die from breast cancer.

Although a woman’s risk of getting breast cancer nearly doubles if she has a first degree relative (mother, sister, daughter) who has been diagnosed with the disease, 85% of breast cancer still occurs in women who have no family history of cancer.

Sobering facts, but it’s necessary to be aware of them, so that we can take care of ourselves (regular mammograms especially) and remind our loved ones to do the same. The fact that we know these statistics is due to the years of steadfast and persistent attention and research. This knowledge is the good news. Mortality rates are down, thanks to awareness, early detection and treatment advances.

When brands contribute to this life saving research, it’s a sign that they value our quality of life. And who doesn’t want to get behind that? We hope you contribute to the cause in whatever way you can, but if you happen to love a little opulence, you now have a solid, altruistic reason to indulge in some gorgeous delights.