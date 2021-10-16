Too many of us have been touched in some way by breast cancer. It is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women and death rates in the U.S. are higher than those for any other cancer, except for lung cancer. In women under 45, breast cancer is more common in Black women than white women and Black women are more likely to die from breast cancer.
Although a woman’s risk of getting breast cancer nearly doubles if she has a first degree relative (mother, sister, daughter) who has been diagnosed with the disease, 85% of breast cancer still occurs in women who have no family history of cancer.
Sobering facts, but it’s necessary to be aware of them, so that we can take care of ourselves (regular mammograms especially) and remind our loved ones to do the same. The fact that we know these statistics is due to the years of steadfast and persistent attention and research. This knowledge is the good news. Mortality rates are down, thanks to awareness, early detection and treatment advances.
When brands contribute to this life saving research, it’s a sign that they value our quality of life. And who doesn’t want to get behind that? We hope you contribute to the cause in whatever way you can, but if you happen to love a little opulence, you now have a solid, altruistic reason to indulge in some gorgeous delights.
01
Jimmy Choo
Jimmy Choo is contributing to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation by donating 20% from the sales of goods in their “Power In Purpose” edit, which includes the Bing mule below––up to $100,00, through Decemeber 21, 2021. The limited-edition satin slip-on (with leather lining and sole) has a 3.9 inch heal and features a stunning crystal strap.
Jimmy Choo Bing 100 Satin Mule with Crystal Strap.
Jimmy Choo
02
Jo Malone London
Jo Malone London is contributing to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation by donating 50% from the US sales of their limited edition Peony & Blush Suede Cologne (100ml), from October 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, up to a maximum donation of $60,000. This elegant floral is a gorgeous mingling of peony, jasmine, rose, gillyflower and blush suede. Jo Malone London Limited Edition Peony & Blush Suede Cologne, 100ml.
Jo Malone London
03
Journelle
Journelle is donating 15% of the sales from their Romy Demi Bra in Flamingo to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, from October 1, 2021-September 30, 2022. They have pledged to make an aggregate guaranteed minimum donation of $50,000 to Komen. This is one of their best-selling styles that features underwire for support and stretch mesh wings with delicate floral applique lace across sheer mesh cups. Available in band sizes 30-36 and cup sizes A-G. Journelle Romy Demi Bra in Flamingo.
Journelle
04
Creme de la Mer
Cult favorite Crème de la Mer is donating 100% of the purchase price (up to $100,000) of their 1 oz Moisturizing Cream to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation throughout the month of October (while supplies last). La Mer’s infamous cell-renewing Miracle Broth is an ultra-rich moisturizer repairs and moisturizes dry skin. Creme de la Mer Moisturizing Creme, 1 oz.
Creme de la Mer
05
David Yurman
David Yurman is supporting lifesaving breast cancer research via The Breast Cancer Research Foundation with proceeds from his special, limited edition collection of pink jewelry, including the Renaissance Cable Bracelet in aluminum with pink acrylic (shown center, 5mm) and the Cable Pink Rubber Bracelets (shown flanking, 6mm and 10mm). David Yurman will donate twenty percent of the purchase price from sales of the aluminum bracelets to BCRF during the month of October 2021 and $16 from sales of the $20 Rubber bracelets (both rubber sizes are $20 each) through July 31, 2022, while supplies last. DY x BCRF Renaissance Bracelet in Pink Aluminum, 5mm.
David Yurman
06
Roen
October 18, 2021 is the day!!! Fashion-forward, clean and vegan beauty brand Roen is donating 25% of sales made on Monday, 10/18 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Their Elixir Tinted Lip-Oil-Balm is a favorite, a delicate blend of nutrient-rich and sustainable plant-based oils. Available in three shades, Deep Cherry, Light Pink and Natural Nude. Roen Elixir Tinted Lip Oil Balm.
Roen
07
Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren’s Pink Pony Campaign is the corporation’s global initiative in the fight against cancer. It supports programs that help to ensure quality treatment and reduce disparities in cancer care. When you shop the collection, 25% of each item’s purchase price is donated to the network of charities and programs. The Pink Pony Collection includes gear for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and fragrance. We love the relaxed fit of this 100% merino wool Custom Crew Neck Sweater with rib-knit cuffs and hem. Ralph Lauren Custom Crewneck Sweater.
Ralph Lauren
08
RevitaLash Cosmetics
RevitaLash Cosmetics supports breast cancer research and education initiatives year-round. Eradicating women’s cancers is at the heart of the brand. Founded in 2006, after co-founder Gayle Brinkenhoff was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer at 32. Her husband, Dr. Michael Brinkenhoff and Gayle created a unique eyelash conditioner to help her feel better during her fight against breast cancer. Specifically for BCA month (they start early, in August!) RevitaLash is donating $2 from every RevitaLash Advanced and RevitaBrow Advanced purchased from August 1st – October 31st.
RevitaLash Cosmetics
09
Aveda
Aveda is donating $10 from the US purchases of their Hand Relief Moisturizing Crème (with a maximum donation of $350,000), from September 26, 2021-June 30, 2022 (or until supplies last) to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. This hydrating favorite intensely moisturizes without parabens, mineral oil, petrolatum, Paraffin or Lanolin. Aveda Limited-Edition Moisturizing Crème with Shampure Aroma.
Aveda
TOPICS: Breast Cancer Awareness Breast Cancer Beauty