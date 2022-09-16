WATCH: The Queen Of Dancehall Takes On NYFW

Courtesy of Getty Images

It’s no secret that New York Fashion Week is one of the main events that attracts creative people from all over the world—including celebrities. This season, the Queen of Dancehall, Spice, traveled from Jamaica to NYC to be a special guest in attendance for a number of fashion shows. As she got ready for the LaQuan Smith show, ESSENCE tagged along for the journey that included a car ride bumping to her latest album, Emancipated, and seeing the Jamaican artist in her element as she performed at the star-studded after-party.