Supporting Black-owned businesses should be a year-round initiative. But considering the traumatic and increasingly disheartening news about police brutality seemingly every day for the past few weeks (though, frankly, racism never takes a day off), it’s clear, our community needs support right now.
Many large corporations and brands who spoke out against the systemic racism in America, have offered donations to supporting organizations along with sharing action-plans to build a more representative working environment within their respective companies. Still, Black consumers are, rightfully so, are wary of their true intentions. For so long, true support of the Black community has come from our very own.
In addition to enduring the burden of fighting for the right to simply be alive and Black, Black business owners are fighting another battle as well, the COVID-19 pandemic, in which Black businesses are facing business closures as well. According to CNN, a recent study showed that out of the roughly 1 million Black-owned businesses in the U.S., approximately 440,000 have closed their doors for good since February. Conversely, only 17% of white owned businesses plummeted within the same time frame.
Summer is here and while this season may call for a few socially distant activities, that doesn’t mean you can’t do so in a sleek bikini. Here’s 20 Black-owned brands providing swimwear worth adding to your shopping list.
01
Melissa Simone
Melissa Simone’s captivating patterns have been loved by celebrities like Lori Harvey and Karrueche and it’s plain to see why. Canadian-bred and Los Angeles based designer, Melissa Garner, launched the line in 2018 and hasn’t looked back since. The brand’s tropical aesthetic transports you to paradise at first glance, and its cut-outs leave you feeling your sexiest.
02
Clem Swimwear
Clem Swimwear was founded in 2016 by J’Lysa Wilson. The brand is dedicated to and named after her grandmother, who inspired her to get into fashion. Characterized by clean cuts and springy colors, Clem Swimwear’s pieces are an easy addition to your collection.
03
Riot Swim
Riot Swim achieves the look of minimal, but sexy. Classy, but alluring. The brand, designed by Monti Landers is known for its simple, typically solid-colored sets and cheek bottoms.
04
Sage Swim
Exposed hips are the name of the game this season, and Sage Swim has it covered. Designer, Kat describes the brand’s piece as “daring and experimental.” When you’re ready for a high cut one-piece, this line should be in your back pocket.
She The Collection May be known for their turbans and everyday wear, but their swim collection is not to go unnoticed. The multi-way tops can be styled in at least nine different ways and come ready for both the poolside, or an outing paired with jeans.
07
MBM Swim
MBM takes an approach to swimwear that is subtlety sexy, with structured silhouette and clean lines. Marcia Maxwell founded the brand in 2017 taking her about a year to source quality fabrics fit for her vision.
08
Mint Swim
Mint Swim was founded by actress and entrepreneur, Draya Michele in 2011, and the brand has been a staple in swimwear since with styles that hug the body and accentuate curves.
09
Andrea Iyamah
Influenced by “color and ethnicity cultures,” Andrea Iyamah’s swimwear is a bold, unapologetic statement. Dumebi Iyamah created the brand in 2013, at just 17-years-old.
10
Fe Noel
The Fe Noel brand is characterized by feminine silhouettes, pastel colors and eye-catching patterns. Of course, their swim pieces follow suit. You can wear this one piece as a swimsuit or a top— either way, you’ll want this for vacay season.
11
TLZ L'FEMME
Designer, Aazhia Rhy, initially started TLZ L’FEMME as a swim line in 2015. After evolving quickly into much more, the brand still keeps the swim coming, though not in your traditional way. This python thong set is a sure-fire confidence booster and head turner.
12
B Fyne
You can find your typical (but better) solid-print bikinis with B Fyne, but it’s the show stopping, tribal-inspired designs you come for. Nigerian-American designer, Buki Ade, describes the brand as an “unapologetic tribute to women’s curves and confidence.”
13
Ofuure
Ofuure was launched in 2015, highlighting African fashion and inspiring women to be free through their style of dress. The brand features enough print variations to revamp your swim collections compete with matching kimonos and head wraps that can be incorporated into your everyday looks as well.
14
Xhale Swim
Xhale Swim’s motto is “Relax and lose the cover up,” encouraging women to feel comfortable in their body’s in swimwear. The brand is perfect for curating staple pieces with a sexy twist.
15
Koko D Swimwear
Koko D. is basically your one-way trip to the tropics, even when you’ve gone no further than your home pool. Tamara Cummings created the brand in 2011, highlighting her Caribbean heritage and becoming synonymous with fun prints and bright colors.
16
Avid Swim
Avid Swim is where swimwear meets sustainability, and then meets luxury. The brand boasts both swimwear and ready-to-wear, with prints that are eager to stand out among the rest.
17
Ego Swim
Ego Swim pays attention to details, and cut-outs are their expertise. Tre brand was started by a traveling pack of friends who loved swimwear, focusing on trendy designs and quality fabrics.
18
Jade Swim
Inspired by designer, Brittany Kozerski’s minimalistic aesthetic, Jade Swim brings essentials to the forefront, offering elevated basics in multiple colors. The brand’s pieces are multifunctional, offer UV protection, and are chlorine resistant.