With cool temps only rising, figuring out ways to fashionably layer can become a bit complicated this season.

While giving a look daily is a top priority for fashion feens, it’s no fun when you’re miserable the minute you step outside and no one likes that feeling over over-laying to the point of perspiration. But, when you’re a celebrity that can hire a stylist to figure out the ideal outfit for the winter-time, the extra stress of choosing the right layers is non-existent.

This weekend, we caught our favorite celebrities like Michael B. Jordan waltzing the New York streets in a Raf Simmons Spring 2020 coat while other favs like Gabrielle Union and Teyana Taylor were keeping it cozy with their weekend style.

01 @saweetie 02 @ciara 03 Michael B. Jordan 04 @therealmaryjblige 05 @ayeshacurry 06 @teyanataylor 07 @cynthiabailey10 08 @gabunion 09 @msvfox 10 @citygirls

Share :