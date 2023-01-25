Savage X Fenty’s Valentine’s Day Collection Is Here

Savage X Fenty

Just when you thought Rihanna couldn’t get any better, she drops a collection that changes your mind. Her Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day collection has dropped, and what’s funny is that her Super Bowl performance is just two days before Valentine’s Day. She will officially be living in our heads rent-free with a whole performance, as well as Twitter probably losing it on Valentine’s Day about her collection. The V-day edit is launched across two categories, lingerie, and sport, featuring panties, bras, boxers, and leggings in, of course, red, purple, and pink colorways. From the everyday essentials to sexier items that elevate the mood, Savage X Fenty has each of these pieces in accessible sizing, from bras in sizes A to H cup, underwear, loungewear, and sportswear from XS to 4X.

This is Rihanna’s year, and we are truly just living in it (Super Bowl, a new V-Day drop, and now an oscar nomination ). On her Instagram, leaning seductively in her lace catsuit with a heart cutout bodice and in her purple and red heart print matching sports bra and leggings, she declares it is “heartbreak szn.” She may be right, I fear. The campaign featured model Jamie Zella in a video adorned in a red lace set finished off with matching fishnets crushing heart-shaped ice with her stiletto. Can we say savage? The collection also features different models of all shapes and sizes, embracing sensual energy.

This is definitely another tease to keep us distracted from her impending Super Bowl performance and, hopefully, one day, dare I say, an album. The Valentine’s Day collection is available on SavageXFenty.com, don’t miss out on all the sexy fun.