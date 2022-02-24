Saucy Santana: 5 Times The ‘Material Gworl’ Wowed Us With Designer Looks

Saucy Santana is guaranteed to provide us with three things: fashionable moments, a fierce walk, and viral-worthy music, and he never disappoints.
The Material Gworl proved the notion when he turned heads once more in a recent Instagram video. The “Walk Em Like a Dog” rapper strutted onto our timeline wearing a skintight black minidress designed by Mikell Fultz. The dress was accented with bright pink feathers and complemented with a glittery headpiece and stockings. He also paired the look with a color-printed LV handbag and a killer pair of peep-toe booties.
“Don’t text me when you see this,” he captioned the post.
Below, see the video that had social media roaring:
This immediately prompted us to scroll through his timeline to see all of his fashionable moments, which had us double-tapping and saving for inspiration for our next night out. See all of Santana’s sassiest fashion moments ahead.
Saucy showed up to Summer Walker’s concert casually and yet fly in a black and white Balenciaga jacket with rubber boots.
Styled by Sequine, the Florida-based rapper served NYFW in a black Diesel coat, Brandon Blackwood NYC bag, and crocodile leather pants from Pretty Little Thing, and Rick Owen boots.
Never one to miss a moment to style on his naysayers, the Spoiled rapper hit NYFW in a tux deconstructed top by urth.nyc paired with boots by Syro and a handbag by Brandon Blackwood.
The “Spoiled” rapper stopped New York Fashion Week traffic in this bright orange Neoprene jacket by Elkel x Flying Solo with a utility vest and shirt by Lavi NYC. He topped off the look with the right accessories that included a mini tote by Brandon Blackwood and Lanvin sneakers.
What do you think of Saucy Santana’s looks? We think he is definitely next up on the fashion trendsetter’s list.