Saucy Santana: 5 Times The ‘Material Gworl’ Wowed Us With Designer Looks

Instagram/Saucy Santana

Saucy Santana is guaranteed to provide us with three things: fashionable moments, a fierce walk, and viral-worthy music, and he never disappoints.

The Material Gworl proved the notion when he turned heads once more in a recent Instagram video. The “Walk Em Like a Dog” rapper strutted onto our timeline wearing a skintight black minidress designed by Mikell Fultz. The dress was accented with bright pink feathers and complemented with a glittery headpiece and stockings. He also paired the look with a color-printed LV handbag and a killer pair of peep-toe booties.

“Don’t text me when you see this,” he captioned the post.

Below, see the video that had social media roaring:

This immediately prompted us to scroll through his timeline to see all of his fashionable moments, which had us double-tapping and saving for inspiration for our next night out. See all of Santana’s sassiest fashion moments ahead.

Saucy showed up to Summer Walker’s concert casually and yet fly in a black and white Balenciaga jacket with rubber boots.

Styled by Sequine, the Florida-based rapper served NYFW in a black Diesel coat, Brandon Blackwood NYC bag, and crocodile leather pants from Pretty Little Thing, and Rick Owen boots.

Loading the player…

Never one to miss a moment to style on his naysayers, the Spoiled rapper hit NYFW in a tux deconstructed top by urth.nyc paired with boots by Syro and a handbag by Brandon Blackwood.

The “Spoiled” rapper stopped New York Fashion Week traffic in this bright orange Neoprene jacket by Elkel x Flying Solo with a utility vest and shirt by Lavi NYC. He topped off the look with the right accessories that included a mini tote by Brandon Blackwood and Lanvin sneakers.

What do you think of Saucy Santana’s looks? We think he is definitely next up on the fashion trendsetter’s list.

Loading the player...