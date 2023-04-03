Rihanna’s Stylish Family Outing

Any time Rihanna hits the streets, a look will be served. Om Saturday night, April 1st, the “Lift Me Up” singer stepped out with A$AP Rocky and their son in outfits that were fitting for another magazine cover. Rihanna’s pregnancy style has been an inspiration since last year’s first pregnancy. Her looks have been on so many pregnancy-style Pinterest boards, and she’s empowered women to wear their bellies bare. Maternity style has never looked so good truly until Rihanna.

Riri stepped out in an AWGE hat founded by A$AP Rocky and opted to wrap her baby bump around in a chocolate brown mini dress paired with a heavy golden fur jacket with a sage green satin lining. Her bag of choice is a mini Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama Nano Speedy bag.

The picture-perfect family features A$AP Rocky and their son in matching outfits of printed neon green hoodies. The rest of Rocky’s outfit is a Gucci jacket that has a snake-like print and monogram inner lining paired with relaxed-fitting jeans and a brownish tan boot with a silver toe detail. Their son’s accessory of choice is a red paisley-printed blanket.

The whole family really stunted everyone at dinner this night. We’re so excited to see what baby number 2’s outfits will be saying.