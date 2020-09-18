Rihanna just keeps raising the bar. On Thursday, the beauty mogul took to her Instagram to announce the return of her annual Savage X Fenty show. The extraordinary fashion experience will celebrate the bold and fearless Fall 2020 collection and will feature a combination of models, actors and dancers.

As a follow up to last year’s groundbreaking event, the show will have an all-star lineup of performers including Hip-Hop icon, Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, Roddy Rich, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard and Rosalia. Savage X Fenty show veterans such as, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Normani and Paloma Elsesser will all make their return and will be joined alongside newcomers, Lizzo, Demi Moore, Erika Jayne, Gigi Goode, Irina Shayk, Laura Harrier, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty, Shea Couleé, Willow Smith, Chika, Miss 5th Avenue, Jaida Essence Hall, and many more.

The high-voltage collection is packed with unexpected pairings and surprising new styles that push the boundaries of individuality. In partnership with a team assembled from the industry’s elite, the label has disrupted and redefined the marketplace with its accessible price point and excessive assortment. “We want to make people look good and feel good. We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it,” Rihanna explained. With sizes ranging from 32A-42H in bras and XS-3X in underwear and sleepwear, customers can shop the line exclusively on Amazon.com/savagexfenty and Savagex.com.

The Savage X Fenty show will stream exclusively on Prime Video on October 2nd.