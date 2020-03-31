Another day, another Vogue cover for Rihanna. The businesswoman covered the May issue of British Vogue where she speaks with the publication about her anticipated album nicknamed R9, her Fenty businesses, and kids. There’s arguably not a cover that Rihanna doesn’t serve on and for her latest, the singer sported a black Stephen Jones Millinery durag, making her the first to do so in the history of Vogue.

Rihanna has never been shy of her blackness. While reaching heights like luxe retail and billionaire status, she has remained embedded in her roots. The decision to sport a durag on the cover of the high fashion magazine signifies the importance of black influence in high fashion. The durag has been a traditional item in many black households, and now transitioned on to runways and become an out-of-the-house accessory. This can be added to the list of cultural pieces that have been taken for luxe monetization.

As far as if Bad Gal Riri split any information about her album, she is still keeping quiet about the release date. “I can’t say when I’m going to drop,” she tells British Vogue. “I don’t want my albums to feel like themes..There are no rules. There’s no format. There’s just good music, and if I feel it, I’m putting it out,” she says.