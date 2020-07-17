If there was any time to support emerging creatives, it’s now. While there are currently many fashion house’s releasing new collections for the season, independent designers are doing the same. And this week, when scrolling down my Instagram feed, I was delighted to catch the partnership between Houston-based label RichardAndGrace spearheaded by designer Joshua Springer and Creative Studio, Studio Guapo led by NYC curator Matt Pecina.

Both have a love for fashion and design. Their work separately pulling past references but contributing a mod take on what it means to be a young designer in 2020.

For this project, the pair of designers collaborated on a button-up graphic shirt perfect for the Summer. The shirt is made up of a poly blended wooly satin and features the RichardAndGrace logo fused together with collages made by Pecina. “Each garment will be unique,” read a post on the RichardAndGrace Instagram page. Currently the shirt is only for sale, but on social media there’s been hints at a pair of trousers and a blanket brewing to complete the partnership.

Priced at $185 the R&G x Guapo button up is available here.