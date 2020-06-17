While the world is facing a global uprising along with the pandemic, there are still large groups of individuals dealing with job loss and limited protective gear due to COVID-19. When you consider those affected in undeveloped countries, the circumstances are seemingly worse. “At this time everybody’s just quarantined at home. There is nothing we can do,” exclaimed Bersherb, a young woman who was rescued by the international nonprofit RefuSHE and now stationed in Kenya’s capitol Narobi.

Bersherb and her mother were escaping from Ethiopia to Kenya when she first met representatives from RefuSHE. “I was taking lunch to my mom and the police were picking Somalis, Ethiopians, and refugees. Mostly, they were taking Somalis,” she tells ESSENCE. “They just took me, I got arrested for actually no reason.” Bersherb exclaimed. Due to Bersherb not having any Kenyan identification, she was kept in jail until the UN brought her to RefuSHE.

Bersherb

Photo Courtesy of RefuSHE.

RefuSHE is an organization devoted to protecting, educating and empowering unaccompanied refugee women and girls. Through various efforts, the organization is able to able to help young women throughout East Africa. “I didn’t know how to speak any English or any Swahili and RefuSHE has helped me a lot. I have education, shelter and a lot of sisters which I didn’t have,” Bersherb explains. “They have also helped me to gain more the skills. Right now I’m doing tailoring.” RefuSHE’s latest project is a virtual fashion challenge happening this Thursday, June 18.

The virtual fashion challenge will highlight RefuSHE’s Artisan Collective, a program that fosters leadership and business skills through the design and production of hand-dyed fabrics and scarves. “The Artisan collective is all about making scarves and dresses. Most girls, we just design, we get them [the idea] from our head,” says Bersherb who is also a member of the Artisan Collective.

For the challenge, seven up and coming fashion designers were tasked to create a unique runway look that incorporates handmade fabric by members of RefuSHE’s Artisan Collective. Each bolt of fabric and design is inspired by the story of one of the young women at RefuSHE. The looks will be revealed on Thursday, June 18 at 6:30pm CT in a one-of-a-kind virtual runway experience, where audience members will have the opportunity to choose the winning outfit based on its creativity, originality, and ability to tell the story of the young woman behind the fabric.

The virtual experience will launch LIVE on June 18 from 6:30pm – 8:30pm CT and then continue through June 20 until 6:30pm CT. For more information visit www.refushe.org.