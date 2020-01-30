Reebok And CFDA Spotlight New Designers

Today, Reebok and CFDA have continued its partnership in putting a spotlight on new designers. In doing so the two brands sponsored five emerging talents who will transfer their creative energy onto the brand’s most iconic sneakers during New York Fashion Week: Men’s. The re-imagined sneakers include the Club C, Classic Nylon and Classic Leather, as well as the newest silhouette unveiled by Reebok, the Zig Kinetica.

“Our continued partnership with the CFDA enables us to discover, grow and empower the next generation of American designers,” said Karen Reuther, Reebok VP Creative Direction & Future. Reebok and the CFDA continue to support emerging designers and their journeys.

In celebration of the 2020 partnership, Reebok and the CFDA will host an immersive New York Fashion Week experience that highlights each designer’s shoe, along with sketches, swatches and mood boards that illustrate each unique design process as they fused their styles with Reebok’s classic silhouettes. This year’s roster of menswear designers includes; Kenneth Nicholson, NIHL, KEENKEE, paa, and Victor Li.

The designers’ shoes are not for sale and solely featured in their Men’s FW20 presentation.

