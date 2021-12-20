Fashion is a fast-paced industry that is always a season ahead. So while we are getting cozy in our winter fashion, some of our favorite brands are already anticipating what we’ll need in time for warm weather and fun in the sun.

One of the brands ahead of the trends is Rebecca Allen. The Black-owned shoe label recently unveiled its new resort sandal collection at Nordstrom that includes styles and colors like Black Linen, Citrine, and Dusty Violet which are sure to turn heads.

“We’ve recognized that our customer’s day looks different than when we launched the brand and we’re excited to bring fresh (and more causal) styles to her closet to meet her at every turn,” Founder, Rebecca Allen exclusively tells ESSENCE.

The assortment of colors is an expansion to the luxury label that is noted for its classic skin-toned footwear that customers have grown to love. “We’ve seen other brands start to play in nude, and we love that there are so many more options out there than when we first started talking about nude colors, Allen shares. “That said, we felt like if everyone can do nude then surely we can play with some other colors.”

According to Allen, the shoe brand is evolving with its customer’s requests, promising to deliver effortless style, “And a really well-made wearable shoe with great value.”

The new spring line which is made with high-quality materials to ensure durability was made in limited quantities so you have to act fast before their gone.

When we asked Allen what we can expect from Rebecca Allen, she let us know that there is plenty more to offer. “You can expect our collection to continue to grow and to see more retail partnerships coming your way,” Allen concludes. We love to see a Black-owned brand winning!

What styles are your favorite? To get your warm-weather looks now, visit nordstrom.com and RebeccaAllen.com