Real Fashion Confessionals: Jason Rembert

Jason Rembert’s star-studded roster reads like a who’s who of Black Hollywood. The creative infuses a unique edge into luxe garments. Working with burgeoning brands and curating minimalist looks that highlight natural hair and glistening skin as standout accessories, Rembert is one of the most dynamic stylists of his generation. In addition to launching his ultrachic label, Aliétte, he has made his mark in the industry by shaping actress and producer Issa Rae’s aesthetic.

Since Rae’s popular HBO series, Insecure, hit the small screen in 2016, all eyes have been on her. From making red-carpet appearances to hosting the CFDA Awards, she is a force in the sartorial game—and Rembert has been the brains behind her flawless fits. Here he provides a sneak peek at what it’s like to work with Issa Rae.

You don’t have to wear a dress all the time on the red carpet. It’s always important to take risks.”

01 THAT MAJESTIC ALL-BLACK NUMBER “Issa and I wanted to stand in solidarity with the Me Too movement. All black was a no-brainer when we chose the color for this custom Prabal Gurung gown. Prabal made this dress in one week during Christmas break. For us, fashion is all about self-expression. It’s important to use fashion as a platform to support a crucial cause.” 02 A TECHNICOLOR DREAM “Since this was for the NBA Awards, I wanted to keep things playful and vibrant. This Peter Pilotto outfit let us dabble with color, and the plunging neckline made it hot and youthful. The pleating was just the right accent for the dress. It really came alive on the red carpet—it had incredible movement and truly made an impact.” 03 THAT POWDER BLUE PANTSUIT “This look is custom Vera Wang. The team and I wanted something that was refreshing and true to Issa’s style. She loves wearing pants, and we ultimately wanted to change things up. You don’t have to wear a dress all the time on the carpet. It’s always important to take risks. The deep V neckline complemented her strong collarbone.” 04 THE CUSTOM ALIÉTTE GETUP “This was my first custom piece for my company, Aliétte, and my brand’s debut. One of the main reasons I decided to start a clothing line was to honor strong women. Issa is a perfect representation of that. We were able to convey that nothing is wrong with being strong and sexy. Issa is an amazing and close client, and it meant the world to me that she was able to help launch my collection.” 05 AN INTERGALACTIC SURPRISE “For the premiere of Black Panther, we wanted to stay on the Wakanda theme. I wanted Issa to appear regal and powerful, so I selected this Rosie Assoulin dress. Once we both saw it, we knew it was the one. For this film it was key to show that our culture is beautiful and should always be celebrated. The metallic rainbow detail added a lovely touch.”

