Quavo Releases Second Collection With Boohoo Man

Atlanta-born hip hop song writer and 1/3 of the rap group Migos, Quavo has partnered up with global menswear online retailer boohooMAN for a limited-edition drop. This is the second time the pair has partnered up following a high-demand of their first collaboration. “The success of the first drop was huge. After persistent demand from our consumers and Huncho’s fans, Quavo and I knew we had to drop a part 2.” exclaimed Samir Kamani, CEO of boohooMAN.

Considering the current climate we’re in which entails social distancing and stay-at-home orders, there’s not many places you can sport your new clothes however, this capsule provides a versatile selection of cozy selects. From must-have matching sets to stylish bandana prints, trendy tie-dye, and classic acid wash, the collection offers a wide range of menswear pieces. “Collaborating with boohooMAN is special because they just really are the first team that let me open my creative mindset and just bring my ideas to life,” says Quavo.

Photo: Courtesy of BoohooMAN

“When I met the team they were young and represented the culture so I thought, ok, we can collaborate and do something special. I’m happy for it to come around again. This time it’s better,” the rapper said.

The Quavo x BoohooMAN collection contains a total of 100 items including read-to-ready, footwear and accessories. Price points ranging from $12 – $80 and can be purchased online at boohooman.com.