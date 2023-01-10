Premium Goods Reimagines The Classic Air Force 1 

Premium Goods

The classic Air Force 1 is getting a new look with the Premium Goods collaboration. Premium Goods owner and Houston-based sneakerhead Jennifer Ford reimagines the classic shoe with her own special touch that features a technique in luxury artisanal jewelry making. Releasing two different shoes—the Bella and the Sophia, in cream and black with gorgeous beaded details on the Nike Swoosh motif and on the heel with braided rope laces. Both pairs have the Premium Good logo on the tongues to make it known that the boutique has been the place for sneaker connoisseurs.

The game-changer opened up Premium Goods with one goal in mind: to bring her love of sneakers to her own community in the heart of Texas — Rice Village. Ford founded the sneaker boutique in 2004, and its’ growing success comes with no surprise, even though Houston isn’t considered the capital of sneakerheads. The sneaker game hasn’t deterred her from her goal of community-first retail, she’s had more foot traffic as she’s been able to give back by featuring up-and-coming brands and having community events. The boutique has been open for about 19 years, which just goes to show that Ford is unstoppable in her efforts to super-serve the Houston community.

The Nike and Premium Goods collaboration is one that solidifies Ford’s efforts to bring Houston’s sneaker culture to light. Ford’s eclectic and contemporary eye was innate to her, as her Houstonian roots are all about individual style. Copping the timeless sneaker ideations by Ford shows us that Premium Goods has always been and will always be a space for creatives that love unrepeatable style.

The Premium Goods x Nike AF1 Collaboration releases on January 20th in-store and on premiumgoods.com.