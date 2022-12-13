 Podcasts That Will Actually Teach You About Fashion 

Podcasts have been the best place to learn new things, whether about yourself, the news, finance, or more. There’s a niche show for everyone to listen to. The new waves of learning on the internet haven’t stopped on a screen; listening to the facts and opinions of experts and non-traditional experts in the fashion world is what personally made me pursue fashion. If you’re especially from a small town and want to work in fashion and move to the Big Apple, podcasts are one of the best resources to help you reach that goal, aside from hard work. Pursuing a career in fashion might sound kind of out there to others around you but remember, knowledge is power. You can learn a plethora of fashion-related topics on the way to work, during a workout, or, my personal favorite, on morning drives to school.

Before podcasts, we had a few documentaries and even shows like Tim Blanks’s Fashion File, CNN’s Style with Elsa Klensch, and VICE’s States of Undress. Now, we have endless options to hear and learn about the different avenues of fashion you can take. Even if you don’t want to work in fashion but have always taken a liking to the elusive and exclusive industry, these podcasts will help you gain all the chops for any conversation with a fashion insider, maybe even Anna Wintour herself.

Open up your ears to these different fashion podcasts that will either ignite your newfound love of fashion or teach you even more than what you already know.

So, What Do You Do Again?

Vogue‘s Naomi Elizee talks to various women of color that work in all facets of the fashion industry, from social media, design, modeling, marketing, styling, and more. Available on Apple and Spotify.

The Conversations with Jason Campbell and Henrietta Gallina

If you love ideas being challenged and are a bit more well-versed in what goes on in the industry, then this podcast is for you. Both co-hosts have very interesting backgrounds and experiences in fashion and share their perspectives as Black participants in the industry’s ups and downs; the commentary is insightful and honest. Available on Apple, Spotify, and anywhere you listen to your podcasts.

The Business of Fashion Podcast

Don’t let the title fool you; aside from the numbers that come with fashion, there are also designers that speak first-hand about building their brands and consumer communities, as well as expert reporting on the whereabouts of fashion houses and where Gen Z stands with the fashion industry. Available on Apple, Spotify, and anywhere you listen to your podcasts.

A MatchesFashion Podcast

Matches Fashion is like a UK SSENSE. While Ssense has an editorial pocket to get into learning, Matches opted for an informative podcast that features designer interviews and authentic conversations from intersections that fashion touches, whether it be art, architecture, and even ballet. Available on Apple, Spotify, and anywhere you listen to your podcasts.

The Cutting Room Floor

This is a personal favorite. If you haven’t heard of this podcast, please give it a listen to learn all there is to know from every single facet of fashion, from stylists, designers, entrepreneurs, investigative journalism, and so on. Founded by designer Recho Omondi, this podcast gives an educational and genuine look into the industry’s good, bad, and ugly sides. Available on Apple, Spotify, and anywhere you listen to your podcasts.

Dressed: The History of Fashion

If you’re a history buff or are interested in fashion’s past, this podcast does deep dives into niche fashion topics and takes much more than one episode to cover every base about each topic, whether it be about one specific designer or even a piece of clothing that we wear today, the specifics and historical aspects of this podcast enlisting historians, make for a great listen to gain knowledge on why we wear what we wear. Available on Apple, Spotify, and anywhere you listen to your podcasts.